× Man dies after ‘brutal beating’ in Farmville parking lot

FARMVILLE, Va. — A 62-year-old man found beaten outside the Town Motel earlier this month in Farmville has died.

Terry Edward Hearld, 62, of Farmville, died Friday at VCU Medical Center as a result of injuries he suffered during the July 16 assault, according to Farmville Police.

“Farmville Police previously arrested Michael O. Mitchell, 34, of Farmville and charged him with Malicious Wounding, after finding Hearld lying in the parking lot of the Town Motel, brutally beaten,” a Farmville Police spokesperson said. “Two Juveniles have also been charged in connection with this case. Each Juvenile has been charged with Malicious Wounding, and Assault by MOB, and are currently being held in detention.”

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Detective/Sergeant David Ragland with the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.