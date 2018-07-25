Richmond Police investigate Scott’s Addition stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police officers are investigating a stabbing reported in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.

Officers initially responded to the 1700 block of Summit Avenue, near Norfolk Street, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life threatening.

No information has been released about a suspect, nor the circumstances that led to the crime.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.