Robbers forcibly enter Henrico home, steal property

HENRICO, Va. — Henrico Police is attempting to identify two people responsible for a recent robbery in a neighborhood behind Hermitage High School.

On July 21, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 7700 block of Flannagan Court for a robbery.

After forcing their way into a residence and pushing the victim to the floor, the two suspects stole property from the victim, including a credit card, according to Henrico Police. Shortly after the robbery, one suspect attempted to use the credit card at a nearby ATM.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.