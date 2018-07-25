× Richmond Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating a shooting after a victim walked into Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the shooting at N 37th and R Streets in the Oakwood neighborhood. Officials said they are investigating when the shooting happened since the victim took himself to the hospital.

That victim has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A neighbor tells CBS 6 that they heard about seven gunshots during the shooting.

There is no word on a suspect or motive at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.