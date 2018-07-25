There are so many new pizza places in Richmond. Here’s a taste!

RICHMOND, Va. — The life of pizza pie is heating up in Richmond.

In the recent months, the city has lost and gained some pizza joints.

Here’s a partial list of some of the new options and recently departed pizza restaurants.

Opened

Pies and Pints will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday with a tap takeover from Ardent Craft Ales. The space at 2035 W. Broad Street has a visible rotating (read: circular) pizza oven —fun for the whole family. Pizzas ranges from basic ($10-$17) to grape, Gorgonzola and rosemary or pineapple, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, feta and tomato sauce.

The West End welcomed Billy Pie last Thursday with open arms and a nice hefty line. The corner location, Three Chopt and Patterson, is the brainchild of Billy Fallen, creator of Billy Bread. The 21-item menu has eight pizzas separated into red, white and green categories ($10-14). Billy Pie also has a few beers on draft and wine by the bottle and glass.

Prosciutto & Arugula A post shared by Billy Pie (@billypie_rva) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

The Hop Craft Pizza and Beer opened in the fan April 6 at 1600 Cary Street. Half-restaurant and half-retail, the Hop has the ability to deliver pizza, sandwiches, and a selection of over 200 bottles of BEER. Pizza options include mozzarella, fontina, clams, fresh garlic & olive oil or hot chicken, dill pickle chips, crumbled bleu cheese, red onion, and house-made red sauce ($13-24). The Hop offers crust specifications like thin crust, hand tossed, grandma style or Sicilian.

Pizza and Beer of Richmond opened at West Cary and Robinson streets on May 15. The 60-person patio has a Bocce court, 48 beers on tap, and a wood-burning behemoth of an oven straight from Italy. The restaurant’s pizza is inspired by other restaurants in its owner EAT Restaurant Group’s portfolio. The pizzas are 12 inches ($10-14) with toppings like garlic ginger, chicken, mozzarella, shishito, green onions, carrots, peppers and cilantro or pimiento cheese, bacon, mozzarella, fired green tomatoes, arugula and spicy honey.

Your Pie, a fast casual chain, opened July 20 at Westchester Commons. The brick-oven pizza, 10 inches, start at $7.99 and can be customized with toppings like fresh mozzarella, Italian Sausage, sundried tomatoes, garlic and pineapple. The restaurant offers children’s menu pizza and specials nightly.

Closed

Stuzzi, at 1 N. Belmont Ave, closed last week. The restaurant opened in 2010 with a gorgeous red oven and lofty goals of being the best Neapolitan pizza in Richmond.

Graffiato closed on Broad Street after allegations of misconduct by restaurant owner, Mike Isabella surfaced. The restaurant was open for four years. The space has been picked up by RVA Hospitality, the group that owns Tarrant’s Cafe, Tarrant’s West and Little Saint.