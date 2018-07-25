× Richmond City Firefighters support MDA with “Fill The Boot” drive

RICHMOND, Va. — Continuing a more than 60-year tradition, firefighters from Richmond City will soon hit the hit the city streets with boots in hand to collect donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA.)

The MDA works to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger.

Last year, Richmond firefighters were able to donate more than $42,000 for the organization.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Richmond City Fire Department and Professional Fire Fighters Local #995 for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Emily Withers, Greater VA MDA Fundraising Coordinator. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in the Richmond area and across SW & Central VA. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”

Contributions also help fund research and life-enhancing programs for muscular dystrophy patients – like state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers including three MDA Care Centers at VCU. They also help send more than fifty local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp – all at no cost to their families.

The 2018 drive, running from August 1 through September 3, has announced a collection goal of $50,000.