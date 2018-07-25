R•Home Magazine: Where to Find it Guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each year, R•Home Magazine publishes its annual ‘Where to Find it Guide’ that covers everything from local antique stores and architects to pros you need for home repair and improvement. Managing editor of R•Homc Magazine, Meredith Ingram and Willaims and Sherrill, creative director, Jamie Coffey joined us to share about the issue and the importance of shopping local.

For more information visit www.richmondmagazine.com/home.

To learn more about Willaims and Sherrill visit www.williamsandsherrill.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE}