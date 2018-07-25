Pamela Ann Lucente Missing: Endangered 23-year-old woman may be in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 23-year-old missing woman who is endangered.

Henrico Police said Pamela Ann Lucente was reported missing on Monday and is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Lucente is descibed as white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Police said her hair was red, but is returning to its natural blond color. Her nose is pierced with a ring.

“Investigators are attempting to locate her to check her welfare,” officials said. “Foul play is not suspected.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pamela Ann Lucente is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

