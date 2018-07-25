× On-demand scooter startup Lime looking to expand to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A Silicon Valley-based firm may soon steer its shared scooters and its gang of “juicers” into Richmond.

Lime, which operates rental fleets of on-demand, dock-less electric scooters and bicycles, is plotting an entrance into the city. The company has posted job listings for an operations manager and mechanic in Richmond and a spokeswoman confirmed its interest in the local market while adding that its plans are still in flux.

“We envision having a region-wide mobility network that includes D.C., Virginia, and Maryland and are eager to serve Richmond, Virginia, but do not yet have launch plans solidified,” Lime’s Mary Caroline Pruitt said in an email.

Founded in January 2017, Lime has expanded its offering into more than 60 markets nationwide.

Read more on RichmondBizsense.