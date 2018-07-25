$10,000 lottery tickets sold at neighboring Broad Street businesses

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — While just one $522 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Tuesday night’s near-record lottery drawing, two tickets worth $10,000 were sold in Henrico County. Those tickets were sold in neighboring West End businesses.

One ticket sold at the Kroger, located at 9480 West Broad Street, and one ticket sold at the neighboring 7-Eleven, located at 9500 West Broad Street, matched four of the first winning Mega Millions numbers, plus the Mega Ball number. They were among five tickets in all of Virginia to do so.

The other $10,000 winners were sold at Subtrack Food Mart in Norfolk, Cismont Market & Deli in Keswick, and a 7-Eleven in Manassas.

The drawing’s lone Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in San Jose, California, according to a tweet on the state lottery’s verified Twitter feed.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors on South White Road, the tweet said.

It’s the sole winning ticket, according to Mega Millions. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

“I hope he does a lot of charity, and maybe take care of all the family members and relatives around him or her. Whoever the person is, I wish good luck to them,” store owner Kewal Sachdev told CNN affiliate KRON.

The store stands to receive $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.