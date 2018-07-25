Medication collection bins installed at Chesterfield Police headquarters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department is giving residents another option to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired medicine and prescription drugs.

The department has installed a MedReturn Drug Collection Unit in the lobby of their police headquarters at 10001 Iron Bridge Road.

The medication collection unit was donated by a Chesterfield County substance abuse prevention coalition called Substance Abuse Free Environment, Inc. (SAFE).

Experts say safe disposal of unwanted or unused medication is key in fighting the opioid epidemic.

“Our department, in partnership with SAFE and other agencies, has hosted medication take-backs regularly since 2010,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz, chief of police. “At those events, we have collected over 22,500 pounds of medication. This drug collection unit will allow residents to dispose of unused medications between scheduled medication take-backs.”

Officials said the collection unit will give residents a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of their medications. Needles, syringes and other sharps objects will not be accepted.

The new drug collection unit will be available in the lobby of police headquarters, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.