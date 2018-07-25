× Man admits to crashing stolen Virginia Beach ambulance while drunk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In court on Wednesday, a Wisconsin man admitted to a judge that he stole an ambulance from a Virginia Beach hospital in April and drunkenly drove it, resulting in a crash.

Theodore Gasiorowski, 28, pleaded guilty to Felony Grand Larceny and DUI-1st offense, according to WTKR.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s stipulation of facts states that on April 19 around 9:30 p.m., Gasiorowski got into an ambulance that was parked outside Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. The medics had just transported a patient and were inside the hospital tending to the victim when they returned to find their ambulance gone.

Hospital surveillance captured Gasiorowski taking off in the stolen ambulance. Police said he drove it down London Bridge Road, where he eventually crashed and flipped the vehicle around 9:45 p.m.

Officers arrived, assessed Gasiorowski’s injuries and performed sobriety tests on him. Officers who responded recorded the defendant as having glassy, watery eyes and slurred speech.

Gasiorowski had a .24-.27 blood alcohol level around the time of the theft and crash.

A judge initially set a bond that Gasiorowski paid to get out of jail. However, in May he was charged with possession of marijuana, and his bond was revoked. He remains behind bars until his sentencing hearing on October 22.

The maximum time he could face is up to 21 years behind bars.