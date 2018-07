DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion’s first-ever WinterFest celebration will begin November 23. The holiday themed experience will run, on select dates, through New Year’s Eve.

“Guests can create a new holiday tradition as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland,” a Kings Dominion spokesperson said. “WinterFest will feature millions of lights, festive live entertainment, ice skating, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and so much more.”

A full calendar and ticket information is available here.