Henrico assault report leads to arrest of 56-year-old man

A sexual assault report filed Tuesday from the 200 block of Westover Avenue in Henrico has led to an arrest.

Ronald Carlson James, 56, has been charged with sexual battery and abduction one day after he followed a woman back to her car after making lewd comments, according to Henrico police.

As the victim entered her vehicle, James proceeded to touch her inappropriately and then hold onto her arm as she attempted to drive away.

Anyone with more information on these crimes is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.