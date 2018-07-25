× Hair Cuttery program brings back-to-school cuts to kids in need

RICHMOND, Va. — Hair Cuttery is giving clients the opportunity to give a back-to-school haircut to a child in need through participating in their 19th annual “Share-A-Haircut” program.

From August 1-15, Hair Cuttery will match every haircut purchased by or for a child up to age 18 with a free haircut certificate to be donated to a local disadvantaged child.

The program brought more than 61,000 free haircuts to children across the country last year with the help of more than 200 local government and non-profit organizations.

Since 1999, the “Share-A-Haircut” has paired with local social service agencies to identify communities and kids in need with the hopes of associating a fresh haircut with back-to-school self-confidence.

In Richmond, there is no shortage of Hair Cuttery locations with 20 salons in the city and surrounding areas.