× GMU student gets 3 years for selling LSD to frat brother who died days later

FAIRFAX, Va. – The George Mason University student charged with distributing the LSD a fellow student took before plunging to his death was sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended; he will serve a three-year active sentence.

Alejandro Porrata, 19, of Annandale, Va., was indicted in January by a grand jury after Tristan Tanner Medina died Sept. 30, 2017, from jumping or falling out of a fifth-floor window of a residence hall while under the influence of LSD, court documents indicated.

Tristan Tanner Medina,19, died Sept. 30, 2017, after jumping or falling out of a fifth-floor window of a residence hall while under the influence of LSD, court documents indicate.

A possible cheating scandal and test bank was uncovered during the death investigation, according to reports from affiliate WUSA9.

Both Medina and Porrata were members of the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which was temporarily suspended from GMU after a university probe around Medina’s death.

During the course of the death investigation, WUSA9 reports that stolen exams which implicated the fraternity’s involvement were allegedly found on Medina’s computer.

Unsealed search warrants revealed stolen university exams were found on the student’s computer, according to WUSA9.

The warrants said there was communication about “test banks” between SAE leaders.

The search warrant documents alleged conversations between students; “Yo, (name) how can I get one of the tests from our test bank?”

GMU spokesman Michael Sandler previously shared the following statement to WUSA9: