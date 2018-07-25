Fun & Fierce…WWE Superstar & Singer Mickie James!

RICHMOND, Va – It’s been almost 6 years since she was in our studio. Richmond’s own Mickie James stopped by to talk about her return to the WWE and her passion of music.

The 6 time WWE champion debuted her new country music single, “Great Minds” on our LIVE show and was accompanied by Jon Ward and Charles “Buck” Reuss.

Mickie James is part of the WWE Red Tour making stops in Virginia, Saturday, August 11th at 7:30pm in Norfolk and again Sunday, August 12th at 7pm in Roanoke.

Keep up with Mickie James by visiting www.mickiejames.com