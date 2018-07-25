Virginia native Darius Minor dies during college football workout

ORONO, Maine — Orange County High School football standout Darius Minor died July 24 after he collapsed during a preseason football workout at the University of Maine, according to a university spokesperson. Minor, 18, was a first-year student at the university and was set to play defensive back on the school’s football team.

“The Athletics Department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said. “We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts.”

Minor collapsed on the football field during a “supervised light workout” Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m., according to the university. The team’s training staff and first responders were not able to resuscitate him.

“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”

In high school, Minor led his Orange County High School to three-consecutive post season appearances. He was named All-Central Virginia first-team wide receiver and second-team defensive back in 2017.

The Locust Grove teen was to be a political science major at the University of Maine.