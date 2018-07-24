Virginia teacher arrested in online child sex sting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County teacher has been arrested after police say he solicited sex from a detective posing as minor on social media.

Norman Achin, 50, of Woodbridge, is facing two felony charges in connection to a child sex sting by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit.

Police say Achin contacted one on their detectives through a social media application. During that interaction, Achin is accused of soliciting sexual contact with the detective posing as a minor.

The teacher, who taught at Westfield High School and West Springfield High School for the 2017-2018 winter school year, is accused of sending a sexually explicit image, presumably of himself, to the detective, according to police.

The 50-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted indecent liberties and use of a communication device to solicit a minor.

Achin is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

He has been suspended without pay by Fairfax County Public Schools.

Fairfax County Detectives are asking for anyone with information or who experienced a similar incident with Achin to contact them at 703-246-7800.