Soup’s On!

RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of the show Shayne Rogers created another “Shaynefully Delicious” recipe and filled the studio with the scent of super, simple, sweet corn soup. Shayne topped it all over with some cream for the perfect summer meal. She mixed in some bacon to enhance the flavor profile.

Super Simple Sweet Corn Soup

6-8 ears fresh sweet corn, husked, silked and kernels scraped off the cob, cobs reserved

2 strips thick cut bacon, chopped

1 large russet potato, peeled and diced small

1 large sweet onion, diced small

½ red bell pepper, diced small

Salt and pepper to taste

8 c water

Sweet cream

Simmer reserved corn cobs in water over medium heat for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, brown bacon in another large pan over medium heat until fat is rendered. Stir in potatoes and onions and cook until softened. About 10 minutes. Stir frequently so no color develops. Stir in corn kernels and red pepper. Add corn broth and let soup simmer for 10 minutes. Serve with a dash over cream over each bowl.