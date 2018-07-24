× RPS looking for skilled volunteers for ‘Bathroom Blitz’

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools is looking for skilled volunteers to help upgrade bathroom facilities throughout the entire school system.

The beautification effort, called the ‘Bathroom Blitz,’ is the initiative by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras to fix every school bathroom by the start of the school year.

Kamras is now calling on skilled technicians with experience in general contracting work.

“RVA, we need your help with #RPSShines, our school beautification effort. If you have plumbing or drywall skills, we need you for the bathroom blitz. We also need folks to clean, paint, and plant flowers. Show your RVA/RPS pride and sign up now! Thank you!” he tweeted.

RVA, we need your help with #RPSShines, our school beautification effort. If you have plumbing or drywall skills, we need you for the bathroom blitz. We also need folks to clean, paint, and plant flowers. Show your RVA/RPS pride and sign up now! Thank you! https://t.co/vji1bEFwdm — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) July 21, 2018

In a recent interview with CBS 6, Kamras said the school bathrooms have not been maintained and some bathrooms have had 30 to 50 years of deferred maintenance.

Kamras said the school system will use some RPS funds to make the upgrades, but they will need donated time labor and supplies to do everything that needs to be done.

The school system says volunteers are needed through August 31.

If you would like to volunteer for Bathroom Blitz, click here.