Richmond church gathers volunteers for ‘Serve Day’ focusing on city schools

RICHMOND, Va. – A local church is joining forces with city leaders and community volunteers to serve Richmond Public Schools.

United Church is hosting their second annual Forest Hill Serve Day which will focus on projects to improve city schools throughout the Forest Hill Corridor.

“The vision and mission at United Church is simple – we are a church for the entire City of Richmond, but our strategic focus is the Forest Hill Corridor and the biggest focus there is the city schools along and surrounding Forest Hill,” said United Church Pastor Adam Martino. “We believe if we can help the kids, we can impact a community.”

Forest Hill Serve Day will take place on Saturday, August 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Participants will complete projects at Lucille Brown Middle School, Elizabeth Redd Elementary School, and Westover Hills Elementary School. The projects include basic yard work and grounds maintenance to beautify the schools and painting and carpentry work.

There will also be trash pickup along Jahnke Road between Lucille Brown ES and Westover Hills ES.

Participants will get to choose what project they are contributing to.

United Church is partnering with 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larsen and 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young, who will participate in Serve Day.

“It’s important to have buy in from community leaders,” said Pastor Martino. “They for the most part carry a heavy burden alone. We believe we are all better united. So, partnering with community leaders and officials takes us a step closer to really helping specific needs in the community.”

The church is also looking for community volunteers to help make a bigger impact on Richmond Public Schools.

“If you ever thought about giving back to the community and didn’t know how, here is a perfect way. Let’s celebrate our city together,” said Pastor Martino.

All volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, breakfast, water, and a provided lunch.

The annual event will take place during RPS beautification week, which is August 18 through August 25.

If you would like to volunteer for Forest Hill Serve Day, click here to register.