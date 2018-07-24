× Police shut down Henrico road after gas leak

HENRICO, Va. — Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Henrico Tuesday morning.

Crews said they could smell gas when they arrived to 1600 Darbytown Road around 2:30 a.m. They found a hole in the ground and could see a plume of gas rising from it.

It took crews about an hour and a half to find the valve to shut the gas off. Police have blocked all entrances to the road while crews work to repair the leak.