Pearl’s cupcake shop moves locations, triples size

RICHMOND, Va. — After a shuffling of ownership and shuttering of its Charlottesville shop, a Richmond bakery is headed for a new home in its West End neighborhood.

Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe is moving from 5812 Grove Ave. to 5811 Patterson Ave., the former home of The Toy Center. That will increase its space from 1,600 to 5,000 square feet.

2018 has been a year of change for Pearl’s, which was founded in 2010 by Laurie Blakey and Laura Condrey.

In March, the bakery closed its Charlottesville location that had been open since 2012. Two days later, Blakey bought Condrey out of her ownership stake in the business.

Blakey said while the Charlottesville location did well, she had a hard time finding employees to run and manage it.

“I have my house here (in Richmond) but was renting a condo up there because I was up there so much,” she said.

Closing the Charlottesville location also allowed Pearl’s to focus on Richmond, where Blakey said they were running at max capacity.

