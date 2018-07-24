Nearly 40 dogs seized from Chesapeake home: ‘It did get a bit out of hand’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- Following two complaints, Chesapeake Animal Control seized 39 basset hounds from a Chesapeake home.

According to court documents, the first complaint came from a person on Craigslist. The person claimed basset hound puppies were listed for sale online, but in the pictures, the puppies were covered in feces and crowded in crates.

The report was made to Chesapeake Police on July 19; authorities responded to the home, but no one answered the door. A notice was left on the door for the homeowner to contact police, WTKR reports.

On July 20, documents say a neighbor called police about a foul odor that was coming from the home. Animal control responded and made contact with John Farlow and found 39 basset hounds in his care.

Farlow says he owns a basset hound senior rescue, which is why he was caring for so many dogs at his home.

"As far as my numbers, it did get a bit out of hand; I will admit that. I was maintaining, I was doing well," said Farlow. "I thought I was doing something great - my calling from God."

Farlow says that none of his dogs were abused and that they were all well taken care of.

"I’m guilty of the heinous crime of loving animals," explained Farlow. "There was not an abused animal in my house."

Chesapeake Animal Control says the care was not good enough and took the 39 dogs to nearby shelters. Many were brought to Chesapeake Animal Services and have already started being adopted out.

Farlow has not yet been charged but could face animal cruelty charges. He says he does not plan to take care of any more dogs.