National Weather Service confirms tornado in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

The tornado touched down near the Thomas Jefferson High School softball field located in Lincolnia at around 5:55 a.m., according to the NWS.

Officials say the tornado, which registered as an EF-0, traveled a quarter mile, had a maximum wind speed of 70 mph and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

Fences, sheds, light poles, and trees were damaged by the tornado, but the NWS said no one was injured.

This news comes hours after a woman was killed from a tree falling onto her home in Burke.