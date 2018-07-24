× Mega Millions Jackpot hits $522 million

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians taking their chance at the lottery tonight have the opportunity to win more than half a billion dollars through playing the Mega Millions jackpot.

On Tuesday, the jackpot increased to $522 million – marking a $10 million increase.

“This reflects very strong sales in Virginia and across the nation,” said spokespeople from the Virginia Lottery.

Matching all six numbers is the simplest way to win the jackpot – but there are actually nine different ways to win some Mega Millions cash.

Mega Millions of tickets can be purchased for $2 a piece from participating lottery retailers and drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.