× Legend Brewing will open brewery on Friday nights, pour special beers

RICHMOND, Va. – Pull up a barrel seat and chat with brewers at Richmond’s original craft brewery.

Legend Brewing Co. will begin hosting Brewery Night on Fridays throughout the summer, starting July 27. It’s a new event for the 25-year-old Richmond institution, launched to offer enthusiasts a chance to meetthe brewers and sample beer not offered outside of their Manchester building.

A spokesperson for Legend said that get plenty of tourism and local attention because of the skyline views from their deck, which they said is usually at capacity on a summer evening, but they wanted to delve back into the strong, local craft beer scene.

“We wanted to give the craft beer enthusiasts a chance to taste something new and exciting in an open, fun and relaxed environment,” said Rebecca Gage, with Legend. “We are hoping to provide the craft brewery experience that Richmond is so fond of, away from the hustle and bustle of the dining experience above.”

Journey downstairs to the brewery to taste the specialty beer chosen by head brewer John Wampler — at Legend since the beginning — and crew. The brewery doors open into the alley, which will be roped off for corn hole and keg ring toss. Or pull up a bar stool or barrel to sit and enjoy beer while you have your brewing questions answered.

This week staff will be pouring Cherry Summer Session Ale, Blood Orange Z Dam, Golden Lime IPA, and a Belgian Stout.

“Every week we will have something different and rare to enjoy,” Gage said. “We are hoping to give people an opportunity to let loose, catch a buzz on special brews, and just enjoy a nice Friday night Brewery vibe here in Manchester.”

The event runs every Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. and is 21 years of age and up.