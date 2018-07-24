× Krispy Kreme introduces new flavor and $1-dozen deal for 81st birthday

RICHMOND, Va. – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is putting the icing on their own 81st birthday and offering everyone a way to join the celebration.

Krispy Kreme announced a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut, available for one week only Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last.

The festive doughnut features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

Also on Friday, July 27 ONLY, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic Original Glazed Doughnuts for only $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across the United States and Canada.

