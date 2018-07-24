× Dog kills rabid raccoon in Henrico’s West End

The Henrico Animal Protection Police responded to a possible rabies exposure Sunday involving a dog and a raccoon.

Witnesses report that a dog was observed actively fighting with a raccoon in the backyard of a home on the 8600 block of Irving Lane.

The raccoon was killed by the dog and sent to the State Lab for evaluation where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog that was exposed was current on its rabies vaccinations and will be quarantined at the owner’s home. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies in Henrico in 2018.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior or any exposure to wildlife or companion animals to Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.