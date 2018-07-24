× Henrico Police seek duo suspected of shoplifting from local Publix

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico police officers are working to identify two people suspected of stealing merchandise from two local Publix Super Markets – the Publix at Nuckols Place and the Publix at John Rolfe Commons.

On July 17, Henrico Police received reports of two larcenies where merchandise was stolen.

The first incident occurred on July 14 at the Publix in the 5400 block of Wyndham Forest Drive while the second occurred on July 17 at the Publix in the 2200 block of John Rolfe Pkwy.

In both incidents, a black male and female entered the business, loaded shopping carts with merchandise, and left the store without paying for items. In one incident, they were seen driving away from the Publix in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on these crimes or the identity of the persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.