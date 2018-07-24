× 10-year-old driver crashes on Interstate 64

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 10-year-old boy avoided serious injury when he crashed the car he was driving on Interstate 64, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were alerted to the child driver, and his seven-year-old passenger, Tuesday at about 8:35 a.m. on I-64 east in Fluvanna County.

“The 10-year-old [driver] was traveling on eastbound I-64 around the 148 mile marker and was all over the roadway,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A caller that was behind the juveniles followed them to Gum Springs (exit 159), where the juveniles struck the caller’s Nissan Rogue and then continued onto I-64 and eventually crashing around the 160 mile marker in a median.”

No serious injuries were reported.

“A Fluvanna County Sergeant responded to the scene so he can transport the juveniles back to Fluvanna and is handling the unauthorized use of the vehicle,” the state police spokesperson said. “Virginia State Police is handling the investigation of the crash.”

The relationship between the 10-year-old driver and his seven-year-old passengers was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.