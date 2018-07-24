× 2 people charged with animal fighting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people have been charged with animal fighting after an investigation in Virginia Beach.

On July 23 Animal Control Officers and Police responded to the 500 block of Dam Neck Road as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation, police said.

A large number of poultry were removed from the property and released to Animal Control by the owner, according to WTKR.

Police said the first suspect is 52-year-old Emmannuel Limh Garcia. Garcia has been charged with ten counts Animal Fighting, and one count Conspiracy to Commit Felony. Garcia is being held in the Virginia Beach Correction Center without bond.

The second suspect is 75-year-old Rolando Salazar Geronimo. Geronimo has been charged with ten counts Animal Fighting, two counts Animal Fighting and one count Conspiracy to Commit Felony. Geronimo has been released on bond.

The animals are in the care of Animal Control and police said they are consulting with the Virginia State Veterinarians Office and the shelter veterinarian for disposition recommendations.

The case remains under investigation.