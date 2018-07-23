Stone Brewing Co. reopens, explains Sunday’s sudden closure

RICHMOND, Va. — The taps are again flowing at Stone Brewing after an unscheduled closure on Sunday.

Stone Brewing announced that the tasting room is open again with normal operating hours after closing Sunday, following a chemical reaction with cleaning supplies.

On social media the brewery announced that the unexpected closure was a safety precaution.

“Yesterday, we had an unscheduled closure due to a safety precaution. There was a chemical reaction with one of our cleaning solutions that was releasing what turned out to be just carbon dioxide, oxygen and water vapor. While no one was in danger, it did smell really bad. So we took maximum precautions to ensure no safety or production issues. The source was removed. It was an isolated one-off situation during closed hours.”

“No person nor beer was affected,” Stone Brewing added.

The California-based brewery opened a 200,000-square-foot facility at 4300 Williamsburg Ave. in 2016. Stone chose Richmond over other finalists Norfolk and Columbus, Ohio as the location for their new East Coast distribution center and brewery. Stone is the 10th largest craft brewery in the United States.