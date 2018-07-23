Seafood Lover’s “Burger”

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living showed us how to make his flavorful seafood “burger” made with fresh seafood, including lobster and crab meat. This dish is a perfect summer lunch.

Seafood Burger

Prep Time: 40min. Cook Time:10min. Servings: 6

INGREDIENTS

* ½ pound lump crabmeat, drained

* ½ pound 16/20 shrimp, cooked and diced

* ½ pound lobster claw meat

* ½ cup mayonnaise

* 2 tablespoons yellow mustard

* 2 tablespoons lemon juice

* ½ cup panko

* 4 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

* ½ teaspoon sea salt

* ¼ cup flat-leaf or curly parsley, finely chopped

* ¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

* ¼ cup green bell pepper, diced

* ¼ cup red onion, finely diced

* 1 cup flour

* 1 egg, lightly beaten

Avocado Mayo

* 1 cup mayonnaise

* ¼ cup avocado, blend until paste

* 1 teaspoon lemon juice

* 1 teaspoon lime juice

* Salt and pepper (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine the crabmeat and shrimp in a large bowl with the mayo, mustard, lemon juice, panko, Old Bay seasoning, sea salt, parsley, red and green bell peppers, and onion.

2. Mix gently with rubber spatula until well combined, taking care not to break up the lumps of crab up too much.

3. Mix in egg and flour.

4. Refrigerate mixture for 1 hour so flavors can combine. Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium heat.

5. Form crab and shrimp batter into patties. When oil is hot, place seafood burgers in pan and fry until browned, about 3-4 minutes on both sides until golden brown.

6. Prepare Avocado mayonnaise. In a small bowl, mix together all ingredients.

7. Refrigerate for 1 hour for flavors to combine, then serve.

8. Serve seafood burger with Avocado mayonnaise on your favorite bun.