Man plants flag where swastika was burned into grass at Omaha park

Omaha, Nebraska — Dozens of people who call Omaha home are outraged after finding a swastika burned into the grass of a popular park.

Park-goers noticed the symbol burned into the grass near Memorial Park and reported it.

The City of Omaha immediately took action and removed the area where the burn happened.

Now there is just a cut out square where the symbol once was.

Many people around the metro-area voiced their disgust about the symbol.

The vandalism occurred just weeks after Nazi propaganda books were found in several free little libraries around the Dundee neighborhood.

Two women who go to the park often told KPTM that they were shocked and upset someone could do this, especially at that specific park.

One woman said this behavior isn’t Omaha and she hopes these incidents don’t deter people from visiting or moving here.

“It’s really disrespectful,” she said. “I think there has been a lot of backlash on opinions like this…it’s kinda of like a wave of political change going on.”

One man who spoke with KPTM was in tears. He said he was deeply hurt and angry by the burning and wants whoever did this to be brought to justice.

He went to the park Sunday to plant a small American flag in the area.

Police are still investigating who burned the symbol into the grass.