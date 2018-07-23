Woman – feared abducted outside Henrico store – is safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman seen in a video released by Henrico Police, and feared abducted, is safe, according to investigators.

The video, released Sunday, showed two women arguing outside an East Laburnum Avenue convenience store. It showed one woman forcing the other into a Range Rover before driving off.

"Both females in the Range Rover have been identified," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt Chris Garrett said. "This was an altercation between parties known to each other, and the female passenger is safe. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident."

The situation came to the attention of police after a witness reported she was sitting at the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Carolina Avenue when an adult female exited a black Range Rover SUV and approached her car asking for help.

"The witness let the female in, and as they drove west on E. Laburnum, the Range Rover followed," Lt. Garrett said. "The witness pulled into a convenience store parking lot in the 200 block of E. Laburnum Avenue where the driver of the Range Rover got out and forced the female back into the Range Rover. The Range Rover then drove off."

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the vehicle or persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.