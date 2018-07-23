× Henrico Board of Supervisors to consider indoor athletic facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possibility of bringing an indoor athletic facility similar to the VCU Siegel Center to the county at its work session Tuesday afternoon.

County Manager John Vithoulkas said the facility would seat up to at least 4,000 people, and it could be used for basketball games, ice hockey, and high school graduations.

He said the facility would be used for sports tournaments, and it has the potential to generate plenty of sports tourism revenue for the county.

“There is an opportunity to capture activity in the winter months and we have had much success in spring, summer and fall. This could complete the sports tourism calendar for us,” Vithoulkas said.

Vithoulkas said the county “would seek third parties that would build and operate a facility that county residents would use and sports tourists could benefit from.”

He said the county hopes to begin a public-private process Tuesday to seek proposals from the private sector.

The work session starts at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24.