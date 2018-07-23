× Axe-throwing fad lands in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An edgy activity that’s become popular in larger cities is headed for the Richmond market.

G-Force Karts, a local indoor go-cart racing track in eastern Henrico, will open three axe-throwing lanes in its facility next week.

It will be the first local venue to tap into the trend of axe-throwing, which has fueled the rise of chains such as Bad Axe-throwing and Urban Axes opening outposts around the country.

For G-Force owner Jason Yarema, the lanes, which will open Tuesday, add to his facilities offerings that also include a laser tag arena and arcade.

“It takes about 15 or 30 minutes to figure out how to throw it, but once you get the hang of it, it’s a lot of fun,” Yarema said.

Akin to darts, axe-throwing participants stand about 12 feet away from a wooden board and throw axes of various sizes at a bull’s-eye.

