Suspect arrested, accused of injuring Fredericksburg officer during domestic call

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of injuring a Fredericksburg Police officer during a domestic disturbance call Monday afternoon.

The officer responded to the domestic call in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Crime Insider sources say the officer was stabbed during the incident.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

That officer has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was apprehended near the crime scene, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police say charges are pending.

The incident is still under investigation. Virginia State Police is leading the investigation at the request of the Fredericksburg Police Department.

