Child pulled from West End hotel pool has died

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A seven-year-old Pennsylvania boy, pulled from the Embassy Suites pool, has died, according to Henrico Police.

Police and emergency crews were called to the hotel, on Emerywood Parkway near West Broad Street and Glenside Drive in Henrico’s West End, at about 10 p.m. Friday.

“Henrico Fire transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “On July 22, 2018 the seven-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.”

This incident remains under investigation, police added.

Christian Keen, who was staying at the hotel, said he was at the front desk when he learned what had happened.

“I noticed there was some frantic movement between some of the employees over the radio system,” Keen said.

He said an employee asked if they had an AED (automated external defibrillator).

“I ended up asking her why because I’m former military contractor. I worked for Blackwater and it just didn’t seem right,” he explained.

The staffer told Keen that a young boy had been pulled from the pool.

Keen said he ran to the pool and spotted two other people trying to help save the child. Keen said he performed CPR, but that the child was unresponsive.

First responders rushed the child to the hospital.

“We are actively and fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Mark Yardis, Vice President of Operations for Shamin Hotels, wrote in an email Saturday morning. “Our prayers are with the family.”