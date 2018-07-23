× Driver critically injured after striking tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash after a driver struck a tree head-on in Chesterfield County Monday night.

Chesterfield Police responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Centralia Road at 9:13 p.m.

The driver was traveling east on Centralia Road, before veering off-road and collided with a tree, according to police. The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. At this point, officials say there is no knowledge of any medical conditions that the driver has.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

