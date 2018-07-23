Crying ‘foul’: Fans upset when ball tossed to young fan grabbed by adult

CHICAGO – A ball that appeared to be tossed to a young boy holding a baseball glove was grabbed by a man sitting behind him – and as you might expect, the internet has a lot to say on the issue.

The video was tweeted on Major League Baseball’s Cut4 twitter account with the words, “When going to a baseball game, DON’T be this guy.”

One person defending the move responding to the tweet, “I like this guy, and he’s got a pair of incredible shades on. As a youth football coaching legend, my view is that it’s every man for himself when the ball goes into the stands.”

To that tweet another person responded, “Except it was [a] child. Good thing most people [sic] have better sense of decency than you.”

“Pretty low to take a ball from a KID,” another person tweeted.

In a story posted on SBNation, the writer said, “This adult might have deserved the benefit of the doubt. After all, he might have a child at home who also wants a baseball. This we don’t know. But that goodwill went out the window because the ballboy specifically tossed the ball to the child in the front row.

The Cubs made up for the kid missing out on the ball by delivering two baseballs signed by Javier Baez.

