Woman, man charged following child’s death in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a child in Glen Allen.

Avinaya Shemera Rana, 46, and Sulakchhana Basnet, 37, both of Glen Allen, were charged with child neglect following their July 20 arrest.

“On July 8, 2018 Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 400 block of Kingcote Lane for a medical emergency,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Henrico Fire transported a juvenile female to a local hospital where she died. Basnet and Rana were charged with child neglect. The investigation is continuing.”

No further details into the circumstances of the child’s death have been released.

