RICHMOND, Va – Shonda Harris-Muhammed from the Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. & Markeia Johnson from Sonabank joined us to talk about the 2018 Back to School rally to collect school supplies for local students in need. Shonda’s organization is celebrating 10 years of serving the community!

She says this year they are in need of backpacks, notebook paper, glue sticks, folders with prongs, pencils, scissors and composition books. The 10th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally is Saturday, August 4th from 9am – 1pm at Richmond Raceway. You can find out more details athttp://www.northsidecoalitionforchildren.com/