× Authorities have ‘potential perpetrator DNA’ in Colonial Parkway murders, family says

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A family member of one of the victims of the infamous Colonial Parkway Murders announced Saturday that authorities have the DNA of the potential suspect in three of the four crime scenes.

So far it has not been said whether any of the samples overlap, and no matches have been made.

The Colonial Parkway Murders Facebook page is run by the families of the eight victims who were murdered in a series of four double homicides in and around Williamsburg from 1986-1989. Bill Thomas’s sister Cathy was one of the first victims.

Although the cases remain unsolved and it is unclear whether they are connected, it is often attributed to the work of a serial killer.

Investigations on the murders are being handled by the FBI and Virginia State Police.