Italian restaurant veterans to open new spot in far western Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A seasoned local restaurateur is picking up where a sushi spot rolled out in a Far West End shopping center.

Autentico’s Kitchen is preparing to open in the former Hayashi Sushi & Grill space at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in the John Rolfe Commons shopping center in Henrico.

The concept adds another notch to the belt of Autentico founder Michael Vitale, who with his father Sal Vitale co-owns Dolce Vita Italian Restaurant in Midlothian and for three years owned Vinny’s Italian Grill in King William, before selling it this year.

“Our family has been in the restaurant business for a while,” Vitale said. “I got started busing tables when I was 12.”

Autentico’s is targeting an Aug. 8 opening, with plans to hire about 25 people to staff the restaurant, Vitale said.

W. Doug Mallory with The Wilton Cos. handled the lease transaction.

Looking to stay true to his roots, Autentico’s menu mostly will serve up a variety of Italian steak and seafood dishes, Vitale said, adding that there will be a few pasta dishes with seafood. The location also will include a bar beer on tap, along with several cocktails.

