Pusha T marries longtime girlfriend at Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rapper Pusha T married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach last night, according to People magazine.

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, grew up in the resort city, WTKR reported.

Fellow Virginian Pharrell Williams, who helped Pusha T secure his first recording contract, served as his best man.

Also in attendance at the star-studded wedding were Kim Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West.