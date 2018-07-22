Son dies, father hospitalized after falling off Lake Anna dock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in the hospital and his son has died after being pulled from Lake Anna Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened on Jerdone Island off Moody Town Road around 12:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Sgt. Love with Louisa Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms two people, a father and son, drowned in Lake Anna this afternoon. He says the father is now in critical condition. His son has died. Police are at the scene now. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/l4uJXm7yX2 — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) July 22, 2018

Sgt. Chuck Love with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said said a boy with special needs was with his father by the lake when the tragedy happened.

A man who lives in the area who said he witnessed what happened told deputies he saw the boy and his father at the docks near the common area.

Later, he said he heard cries for help and found the father clinging to a boat as he was trying to find his son in the water.

Love said the pair were able to find the boy on the other side of the dock. The witness said the child's father was able to get him up out of the water.

Rescue teams arrived ten minutes after the witness called 911, according to Love.

“Rescue squads started CPR and attempted revive that individual,” Love said, “At that time, after working on the son for a considerable amount of time, the witness advised that there was another individual -- the father -- and they were able to locate him still in the water [and] pulled him out.”

Love said the man was transported to VCU Medical Center where was in critical condition at last check.

The child’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond to determine his cause of death.

Deputies are investigating what prompted the boy to fall in the water. Officials said neither were good swimmers.

