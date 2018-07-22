Police: Woman asked driver for help before possible abduction in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help after a possible abduction was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Henrico County.

Officials said officers were called to the 200 block of E. Laburnum Avenue at 4 p.m. for a possible abduction.

"A witness reported she was sitting at the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Carolina Avenue when an adult female exited a black Range Rover SUV and approached the witness’ car asking for help. The witness let the female in, and as they drove west on E. Laburnum, the Range Rover followed," police said. "The witness pulled into a convenience store parking lot in the 200 block of E. Laburnum Avenue where the driver of the Range Rover got out and forced the female back into the Range Rover. The Range Rover then drove off and was last seen heading eastbound on E. Laburnum Avenue."

Detectives are trying to identify the persons involved to "verify the circumstances."

Descriptions of the vehicle and females:

Vehicle – Newer model black Range Rover SUV with Virginia temporary registration

Driver – Black female, heavyset, light complexion, wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt

Female/Victim – Black female, average build, wearing light blue nursing scrubs

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the vehicle or persons involved is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

